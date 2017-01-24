100s of dolphins tortured in Japan in alarming Facebook Live stream

In a bid to raise awareness of horrific practices, marine welfare charities are streaming the torture of a pod of dolphins by Japanese hunters in Taiji, Wakayama via social media channels such as Facebook and Twitter for the fourth day in a row. Sea Shepherd has been involved in an 11-year-long battle with the government over illegal whaling and currently have two ships in the ocean chasing after whaling ships. Sea Shepherds Cove Guardians campaign Facebook page has 370,433 likes, but over the last seven days, visibility for its Live videos has reached 10 million users.