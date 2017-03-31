- Play Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith urges Theresa May to get down to work
- Play Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside parliament to sing EU anthem
-
- Play Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course
- Play Brexit day: Prime Minister Theresa May tells parliament that Article 50 has been triggered
- Play ‘We miss you already’: EU’s Donald Tusk accepts Brexit notice
- Play Ukip Deputy Leader Peter Whittle: Weve got an incredibly bright future
- Play Former Mexican president calls Trump ‘a big mouth, a Twitter-er, and a liar’
100 years of transgender rights
IBTimes UK looks back at the past century of developments for trans people, from the development of the Institute of Sexual Research in 1919, to the popularity of figures such as Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner in modern times.
Most popular