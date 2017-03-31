100 years of transgender rights

100 years of transgender rights Close
IBTimes UK looks back at the past century of developments for trans people, from the development of the Institute of Sexual Research in 1919, to the popularity of figures such as Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner in modern times.
loading image
IBT TV
Lord Michael Heseltine: Brexit 'spits in the wind' of every Conservative prime minister
Most popular