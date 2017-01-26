- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
100-million-year-old ‘insect in form of E.T.’ is from an order previously unknown to science
An alien-like fossil of an insect trapped in amber from the time of the dinosaurs does not fit into any of the 31 orders of insects that scientists know about – so it’s been put in an order all by itself.
Most popular