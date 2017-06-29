10 years ago, on June 29, 2007, the original iPhone kissed the sunlight for the very first time when it went on sale in the United States. On the 10th birthday anniversary of the iconic device on Thursday, Apple is believed to have sold as many as 1.2 billion units of it.

The Cupertino tech giant sold the one billionth iPhone in July 2016. Announcing the achievement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the time that the company's flagship smartphone had become "one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history."

"We never set out to make the most, but we've always set out to make the best products that make a difference. Thank you to everyone at Apple for helping change the world every day," Cook said.

By the end of March 2017, Apple is estimated to sell 1.16 billion iPhone units, according to a report from Statista.

"Having generated more than $700 billion in revenue and in more than $100 billion in net profit for Apple, the iPhone might well be the most profitable piece of technology to ever have hit the market," the report said.

The iPhone also helped Apple transform itself from a company with $19 billion in annual sales in 2006 to the most valuable company in the world today, with $216 billion in its latest fiscal year, according to Statista.

Here's how the hardware of the iPhone has evolved over the years: