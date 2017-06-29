original iPhone
10 years ago, on June 29, 2007, the original iPhone kissed the sunlight for the very first time when it went on sale in the United States. On the 10th birthday anniversary of the iconic device on Thursday, Apple is believed to have sold as many as 1.2 billion units of it.

The Cupertino tech giant sold the one billionth iPhone in July 2016. Announcing the achievement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the time that the company's flagship smartphone had become "one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history."

"We never set out to make the most, but we've always set out to make the best products that make a difference. Thank you to everyone at Apple for helping change the world every day," Cook said.

By the end of March 2017, Apple is estimated to sell 1.16 billion iPhone units, according to a report from Statista.

"Having generated more than $700 billion in revenue and in more than $100 billion in net profit for Apple, the iPhone might well be the most profitable piece of technology to ever have hit the market," the report said.

The iPhone also helped Apple transform itself from a company with $19 billion in annual sales in 2006 to the most valuable company in the world today, with $216 billion in its latest fiscal year, according to Statista.

Here's how the hardware of the iPhone has evolved over the years:

Specification iPhone iPhone 3G iPhone 3GS iPhone 4 iPhone 4S iPhone 5 iPhone 5S iPhone 5C iPhone 6 iPhone 6S iPhone SE iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus
Display 3.5 inches 3.5 inches 3.5 inches 3.5 inches 3.5 inches 4 inches 4 inches 4 inches 4.7 inches 4.7 inches 4 inches 4.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 320 x 480 320 x 480 320 x 480 960 × 640 960 × 640 1136 × 640 1136 × 640 1136 × 640 1334 x 750 1334 x 750 1136 x 640 1334 x 750 1920 x 1080
Processor APL0098 (412 MHz) APL0098 (412 MHz) APL0298 (533 MHz) Apple A4 (800 MHz) Apple A5 (800 MHz, dual-core) Apple A6 (1.3 GHz, dual-core) Apple A7 (1.3 GHz, dual-core) Apple A6 (1.3 GHz, dual-core) Apple A8 (1.4 GHz, dual-core) Apple A9 (1.85 GHz, dual-core) Apple A9 (1.85 GHz, dual-core) A10 Fusion (2.34 GHz, quad-core) A10 Fusion (2.34 GHz, quad-core)
RAM 128MB 128MB 256MB 512MB 512MB 1GB 1GB 1GB 1GB 2GB 2GB 2GB 3GB
Storage 4GB, 8GB, 16GB 8GB, 16GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 16GB, 64GB, 128GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB
Rear camera 2 megapixel 2 megapixel 3 megapixel 5 megapixel 8 megapixel 8 megapixel 8 megapixel 8 megapixel 8 megapixel 12 megapixel 12 megapixel 12 megapixel 12 megapixel, 12 megapixel (wide)
Front camera N/A N/A N/A 0.3 megapixel 0.3 megapixel 1.2 megapixel 1.2 megapixel 1.2 megapixel 1.2 megapixel 5 megapixel 1.2 megapixel 7 megapixel 7 megapixel
Battery 1,400mAh 1,150mAh 1,220 mAh 1,420 mAh 1,432mAh 1,440mAh 1,560 mAh 1,510 mAh 1,810mAh 1,715mAh 1,624mAh 1,960mAh 2,900mAh
Weight 0.30 pounds 0.29 pounds 0.30 pounds 0.30 pounds 0.31 pounds 0.25 pounds 0.25 pounds 0.29 poounds 0.28 pounds 0.31 pounds 0.25 pounds 0.30 pounds 0.41 pounds
Dimensions (in.) 4.5 x 2.4 x 0.46 4.55 x 2.44 x 0.48 4.55 x 2.44 x 0.48 4.54 x 2.31 x 0.37 4.54 x 2.31 x 0.37 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.30 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.30 4.90 x 2.33 x 0.35 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.27 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.30 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29
Connector 30-pin 30-pin 30-pin 30-pin 30-pin Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning
Cellular support 2.5G networks 3G networks 3G networks 3G networks 3G networks 3G and LTE 3G and LTE 3G and LTE 3G and LTE 3G and LTE 3G and LTE 3G and LTE 3G and LTE
Starting price $499 $599 $599 $599 $649 $649 $649 $549 $649 $649 $399 $649 $769
Release date June 29th, 2007 July 11th, 2008 June 19th, 2009 June 24th, 2010 October 14th, 2011 September 21th, 2012 September 20th, 2013 September 20th, 2013 September 19th, 2014 September 25th, 2015 March 31st, 2016 September 16th, 2016 September 16th, 2016
Misc. No third-party apps, brought multitouch touchscreen to market Introduced the App Store with iPhone OS 2, first iPhone with 3G Improved camera and faster processor Introduced high-pixel density "Retina Display" First iPhone with Siri Taller 4-inch screen was a first for iPhone line, as was LTE Introduced Touch ID fingerprint sensor Cheaper, plastic variant of the iPhone 5 released alongside the 5S Also available in larger 5.5-inch Plus model, which features a larger battery "3D Touch", also available in larger 5.5-inch Plus model, which features a larger battery Fingerprint sensor IP67 water resistance, "Force Touch" home button, no headphone jack Dual-camera system, IP67 water resistance, "Force Touch" home button, no headphone jack