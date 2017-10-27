A 10-year-old boy accused of stealing his mothers car during school hours took Ohio State Highway Patrol on a hour-long chase on October 26. The boy reportedly took police on a pursuit that lasted less than an hour, but reached speeds of up to 100 mph (160 kph) over the course of a 15 mile (24 km) stretch.
10-year-old Ohio boy steals mothers car forcing police on hour-long chase
- October 27, 2017 20:25 IST
