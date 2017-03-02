On March 1, a 10-year-old girl named Bria wrote a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk as part of her school project. The fifth grade student pointed out that Tesla is not doing any advertising. Then she explained about the rise of homemade commercials. She wrote many people make homemade commercials for Tesla and some of them are very good, they look professional and they are entertaining. "So, I think you should run a competition on who can make the best homemade Tesla commercial and the winners will get their commercial aired" she added in her letter.

In the letter, Bria also suggested Musk to give the winners a year of free Supercharging or a Model 3 Easter Egg or something! She has also complemented Musk's idea for Tesla cars is the best thing she has ever seen. The letter ends with "My dad is going to send you this letter on Twitter too, so it will be easier for you to respond. Hopefully, I will hear back from you so that I can share it with my teachers and my class."

Steven, father of Bria, a journalist and a professor at Art Institute of Michigan then tweeted her letter to Elon Musk with the caption "Elon, my daughter wrote you a letter for a school project. She mailed it to Tesla, but I figured I'd paste here. Thank you!."

Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, responded to the letter with saying "Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We'll do it!."

Bria addressed herself as Musk's Green fan and she wrote "it would be so cool if you could hook me up with a Tesla t-shirt," at the end of the letter.

Though Tesla, which specialises in electric cars, batteries and solar power is active on social media platforms, it kept away from the traditional commercials and advertising methods. It will be interesting to see how Musk will make good of his promise.