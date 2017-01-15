Navjot Singh Sidhu, a former BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha, is now batting for the Congress for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2017. The former cricketer and entertainer is known for his verbosity and absurd statements.

Also read: Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2017

After his cricketing career got over, he has worked as a commentator, Hindi variety show judge and a politician. But what he is known for best is his quotes, which nobody in their right mind would want to quote.

If his often funny, sometimes punny quotes were all recorded, one could make a book of inventive idioms and the title of the book should be, "How not to be perceived as a serious person."

However, all said and done, as a politician he is passionate about Punjab and its issues. Before quitting the BJP, he had said that he was asked to not think about Punjab that made him leave. The Congress, it seems has given him the space to work on Punjab's issues like drug abuse, failing agricultural sector and unemployment. He, after all, signed on the dotted line to join the Congress on Sunday despite floating a party of his own weeks ago.

Whether he wins or loses, the public will again be pelted with his sometimes endearing and sometimes nonsensical hyperbole.

So, here's a list of 10 unquotable quotes by Sidhu:

1. That ball went so it could have got an air hostess down with it.

2. A hair on head is worth two in the brush.

3. Eddie Nichols is a man who cannot find his own buttocks with his two hands.

4. Men of genius are admired, men of wealth are envied; men of power are feared; but only men of character are trusted.

5. When you're up to your nose in trouble, try using the part which is not submerged. Rise up to the occasion.

6. If 'Ifs' & 'Ands' were pots & pans, there would have been no tinkers, no if no but only Sidhu the Jat.

7. Experience is like a comb that life gives you when you are bald.

8. Indian team without Sachin is like a kiss without a squeeze.

9. The ball slipped from his hands like butter from hot paratha.

10. If you throw a football and good character, they will rebound twice as high. Throw a good reputation, and it's like an egg.