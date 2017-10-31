Netflix has officially wrapped up Halloween with the release of Stranger Things 2. The mind-bending TV series finally hit on the online streaming platform and fans binge-watched the new season as soon as it hit online.

But since that it's over, now what? Don't worry, Netflix's got you covered. The online streaming platform has released the list of TV shows, movies and documentaries hitting their website this November.

ICYMI: Shows and movies releasing on Netflix this October

While Marvel Cinematic Universe will be occupied with the release of Thor: Ragnarok, the TV front of the comic book studio will be preparing for the release of Punisher on Netflix this month.

Although Jason Momoa will be occupied with the release of Justice League this month, the Hawaiian actor will also be seen promoting the second season of his show, Frontier. The new episodes have been aired in Canada and hits Netflix this November.

On the movie front, a handful of anime movies are releasing as well. This year's hit animation movie Boss Baby debuts on the platform. Accompanying it is Deep. Apart from them, other movies include Men in Black, The Case for Christ, Piranha and more.

Without further ado, here's a pick of shows, movies and documentaries along with their release dates:

Men in Black: Nov 1

Alias Grace: Nov 3

The Homesman: Nov 5

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary: Nov 13

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1: Nov 15

Marvel's The Punisher: Nov 17

Piranha: Nov 20

The Case for Christ: Nov 21

The Boss Baby: Nov 22

Frontier: Season 2: Nov 24