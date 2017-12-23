There can be a fine line between feeling content (or even happy) at your job and feeling desperate to get out. If the words "hate" and/or "quit" emerge with your current job, it may be time to start looking for something new.

According to The Telegraph, 47% of professional adults want to change jobs and more than a fifth are looking to change career within the year.

So how do you know when you really, truly hate your job?

Here are 10 key signs you should quit your job and move on.

Watch the video to find out more.