Director Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh starring Mohit Marwah, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor has become the latest film to enter the list of patriotic Bollywood movies.

With films becoming more realistic, meaningful and with the emergence of biopics, awareness has reached new heights. But it hasn't happened only recently, somewhere it always was the cause. Amongst many things, patriotism is one of the feelings that films ignite in us.

Both commercial and non-commercial cinema has achieved it, but some classic films like Gandhi, Shaheed, Ayirathi Thollayirathi Irupathi Onnu, Haqeeqat have not only been an inspiration but also helped propagate the deeds of our leaders during the freedom movement.

There have been many movies that have released with the plot of 'freedom struggle'. Here are the top 10 patriotic Bollywood movies:

1) Haqeeqat: It was one of the first films made on the 1962 India-China war and was a hit at the box office. Featuring Dharmendra, Balraj Sahni, Priya Rajvansh and Vijay Anand, the movie revolves around the story of a small battalion of Indian soldiers, who fought against the giant Chinese army in chilling winters in the Ladakh region. The song Ab Tumhaare Hawaale Vatan Saathiyo from the film has stayed with us and give us goosebumps while listening.

2) Kranti: The multi-starrer film Kranti starring Manoj Kumar along with Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Sarika, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Paintal was one of the biggest patriotic blockbusters. It has a fictional story, but the set up was of pre-independence era.

3) Mangal Pandey: This biographical film of Mangal Pandey starring Aamir Khan makes one get into the skin and feel the sacrifice of the brave freedom fighter. The amazing performances and gripping story about pre-independence era presented an insight into the tough freedom struggle.

4) The Legend of Bhagat Singh: The 2002 historical biographical film about Bhagat Singh, a freedom fighter, who fought for independence.

5) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero: The film, which is about the last five years of Subhas Chandra Bose's life. It has his life's story in flashback sequences.

6) Shaheed: The movie presents the inspirational biography of one of India's greatest patriots, Bhagat Singh.

7) Chittagong: The 2012 historical war drama film directed by Bedabrata Pain is set in the turbulence of the 1930s British India. It is about a 14-year-old boy, Jhunku, and his journey to find where he belongs.

8 Swades: This Shah Rukh Khan movie revolves around the story of a NASA scientist, who returns to his motherland to bring about a revolutionary change in his village. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and great performances and amazing music by A R Rehman make it a treat to watch.

9) Lagaan: Aamir Khan played a humble villager who takes on British pride and beats them in a cricket match in the 19th century to prevent them from implementing a killing tax on the villagers. This was period-patriotic fiction.

10) Raag Desh: And now, 2017 will see a film Raag Desh will give us more peek into the freedom struggle. The film is a period drama based on the Indian National Army set up by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the war to liberate India from the Britishers which was fought on the shores of Irrawaddy in Burma.