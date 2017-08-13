Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor has been winning hearts with his acting skills and screen presence since Haider. The star won several awards for that movie and was also appreciated by audience and critics.

After Jab We Met, the actor's career graph did rise but soon took a nosedive. Do you think it is because of his choice of movies or sheer bad luck?

Mausam, Teri Meri Kahaani, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, R... Rajkumar and many other films didn't do well at the box office and badly affected his career. In fact, after the huge success of Haider, his next flick with Alia Bhatt – Shaandaar – too turned out to be a flop.

But he came back with an amazing performance in Udta Punjab and now, he is set to surprise us with his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

There are many films that the actor did not choose to do. Only time could tell whether turning down those offers was a smart move or not.

Here are few films that Shahid Kapoor rejected:

Rang De Basanti

In one of the interviews with Rajeev Masand, Shahid said: "I regret not doing Rang De Basanti." While fans hope he would have said yes to the offer, it is still a mystery which of the roles he was offered.

Rockstar

Shahid didn't really 'reject' Rockstar per say, but Imtiaz Ali offered him Jab We Met and Rockstar together. And asked him to choose one, thus, Shahid went for Jab We Met and Rockstar went to Ranbir Kapoor.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Similar case with Shuddh Desi Romance – Shahid didn't reject it, but the project took too long to go on floors and the actor had other commitments. Thanks to Shahid, the film went to Sushant Singh Rajput which kickstarted the latter's career.

Raanjhanaa

This was South actor Dhanush's Bollywood debut, but it was first offered to Shahid. Since the Haider actor rejected the film, it went to Dhanush who made his Bollywood entry with Aanand L Rai's flick alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Bang Bang

Director Siddharth Anand of Bang Bang first approached Shahid Kapoor for the film but later finalised Hrithik Roshan. Interestingly, Haider and Bang Bang released on the same date. And we all know who took away all the awards home.

Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola

This Imran Khan's movie was a disaster. And Shahid did the right thing by rejecting this flick when Vishal Bharadwaj offered it. There were rumours that after this the duo had a tiff, but then they worked together in Haider.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara

Again Shahid's rejection gave Imran Khan a movie.

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

Now you can't say it's a coincidence. Third time Shahid rejected a movie and it went to Imran Khan's kitty.

Besharam

We support Shahid for rejecting Besharam that turned out to be unlucky for Ranbir Kapoor as well. The Barfi actor is still trying to cope up with that failure.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist

Was it wise? Shahid rejected Director Mira Nair's The Reluctant Fundamentalist opposite Kate Hudson. If he had accepted it, he might have won multiple awards.