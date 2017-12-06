Like people, job interviews come in all shapes and sizes. Like people, job interviews can be difficult.

There are several different types of interviews, but they all serve the same purpose of letting interviewers evaluate your skills, knowledge, experience, education and personality to determine if you're right for the position.

Depending on the type of position you're applying for, you will most likely go through several types of interviews.

However, no matter what type of job interview you go on, always do your best to prepare for it the best you can ahead of time so you can do your best and show them the best of who you are.

Check out these different types of interviews you must know as a job candidate.

Watch the video to find out more.