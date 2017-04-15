Eight coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express (22454) got derailed near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, April 15. Ten people suffered minor injuries in the accident, but no casualties have been reported yet. A medical team has reached the spot.

#Visuals from Uttar Pradesh: Eight coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derail near Rampur. pic.twitter.com/Lljzs16Cdq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2017

On March 30, eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express had got derailed near Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. Around 40 passengers on board the Delhi-bound train were injured.

