At least 10 people have died and 15 injured injured after a six-storey building has collapsed this morning in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area. Four people have been rescued, but civic officials are fearing that about 30 people are trapped under the rubble. The building housed around 15 families.

The incident happened two days after the city was lashed by its heaviest rain in 12 years on Tuesday.

In July, 17 people, including a 3-month-old baby, died when a four-storey building gave way in the northern suburb of Ghatkopar.

In 2013, 60 people were killed when a residential block collapsed in one of Mumbai's worst housing disasters.

