After action, romance, comedy, horror and crime, now Bollywood is now investing and experimenting more on biographical dramas. The huge success of biopics such as Sonam Kapoor's Neerja, Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni and Aamir Khan's Dangal, has inspired Bollywood filmmakers to explore this genre even more and bring the real-life stories on the 70mm screen.

So here is a look at the 10 upcoming biopics that one should not miss.

Shraddha Kapoor as Haseena Parker in the biopic

Shraddha Kapoor is playing the role of India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker. The trailer, which was released recently, shows Shraddha playing the badass character, while her brother Siddhanth Kapoor playing her reel-life brother Dawood. The movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, will release on August 18.

Arjun Rampal as gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the biopic titled Daddy

Arjun Rampal will be seen as gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in his next titled Daddy. The film is based on true story of the gangster and is being helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The film also features Aishawarya Rajesh. Daddy was initially slated to release on July 21, but the daughter of Arun Gawli, Geeta Gawli, requested Arjun to push to release date in September.

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in the biopic

Sanjay Dutt's biopic has already created a good buzz on social media, thanks to the leaked photos of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. The much-awaited biopic will release in March 2018. Apart from Ranbir, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmi Bai in the biopic

Kangana Ranaut will portray the character of Rani Lakshmi Bai in her upcoming film Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Ketan Mehta was initially expected to direct the film, but now Telugu filmmaker Krish is directing the project. Kangana has already started shooting for the film and even got injured while performing an action scene. The film is slated to release in 2018.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in biopic on Manto

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the titular role in the biopic based on Pakistani short-story writer Saadat Hasan Manto, who is known for his stories on Indian partition. The film will be directed by Nandita Das. It also features Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife Safiyah Manto.

Akshay Kumar as Gulshan Kumar in Mogul

The journey of music mogul Gulshan Kumar will be presented on screen and Akshay Kumar will play the lead role in the film titled Mogul. The movie will show Gulshan Kumar's journey from selling records and audio cassettes in a small shop to starting the T-series company. Mogul will be directed by Subhash Kapoor and will release in 2018.

Shraddha Kapoor as Saina in biopic on Saina Nehwal

A biopic on the former world no.1 badminton player Saina Nehwal will feature Shraddha Kapoor as Saina. Shraddha confirmed the news on Twitter and said the film SAINA will be her most difficult film till date. Directed by Amol Gupte, the film is slated to release in 2018.

Aamir Khan in biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma

After Dangal, Aamir Khan is set to star in another biopic, which will be based on India's first astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The film titled Salute will be co-produced by Aamir, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Well-known ad filmmaker Mahesh Mathai will direct salute.

Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar

Hrithik Roshan will play the lead character, Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematician best known for Super 30. The film will focus on Anand's life and what struggled he faced to start the Super 30 coaching programme that trains the talented candidates from the economically backward sections of the society for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The film is expected to go on floors this year end.

Priyanka Chopra in biopic on Kalpana Chawla

Priyanka Chopra will play the role of the late Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the outer space. According to reports, Priyanka is working on the project for more than a year, but there has been no official announcement about the same.