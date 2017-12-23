India has been rocked by a series of scams — both small and big.

One of the biggest infamous scams and probably, the only scam to have attracted the attention of international media was the CWG scam which included several issues such as child labour, misappropriation of funds, payment to non-existent parties among others.

The entire nation has suffered economically and faced humiliation because of the greed of a few individuals.

Here are 10 biggest corruption scams that put India to shame.

Watch the video to find out more.