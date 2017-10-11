Dozens of budget and mid-budget smartphones have been released into the Indian market this year but we didn't see any significant launch last month. However, there is a long line of feature-rich handsets, including Motorola's Moto G5s Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Huawei Honor 6X, Xiaomi Mi A1, Nokia 6 and others currently available for purchase.

Here is list of 10 best budget smartphones prospective buyers can purchase in October:

1) Motorola Moto G5S Plus

The device is priced at Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and sports a 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hoods, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 3GB/4GB, a 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,000mAh with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

In terms of camera, Moto G5s Plus has a 13MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, and an 8MP front-snapper with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

2) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The device is available in three variants -- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage priced at Rs 10,999, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage priced at Rs 12,999. It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, and runs Android Marshmallow OS (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

The device also features a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to128GB via microSD card), a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

3) Nokia 6

Priced at Rs 14,999, HMD Global's new phone has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android Nougat operating system, a 3/GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,000mAh battery fast charging.

In terms of camera, the device mounts a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

4) Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Priced at Rs 12,999 for the 32GB variant (introductory price) and Rs 16,999 for the 64GB storage model (memory expandable memory option up to128GB via microSD card), the device has a 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0 OS. It also mounts a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture, and powered by a 5300mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0) technology.

5) Micromax Canvas Infinity

The device sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD creen with 720x1,440 pixels (279 ppi pixel density) and comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, a 3GB RAM, and a 32GB storage expandable up to128GB via microSD card. It also has a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, and a 2900mAh battery.

6) Motorola Moto G5s

The device is priced at Rs 13,999. It sports a 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1080 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, and comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB microSD card).

The Moto G5s also mounts a 16MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash, and houses a 3,000mAh battery.

7) Huawei Honor 6X

The device comes in two variant -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage model priced at Rs 11,999 and 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999 (both models come with expandable storage option up to 128GB via microSD card). Under the hood, it has a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, an Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and a 3,340mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the device mounts a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, and an 8MP front-snapper.

8) Xiaomi Mi A1

The Android One smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS, comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB ROM storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and houses a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology.

The handset also mounts a dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front-snapper.

9) Micromax Selfie 2

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 10,850. It features a 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), a Quad Core MediaTek MT6737 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat OS, a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh Battery.

In terms of camera, the Micromax Selfie 2 mounts a 13MP OV 8856 Sensor main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M, and an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, HDR Ready, real time bokeh effect and wide angle.

10) Lenovo K8 Note

The handset is available in two variants -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage priced at Rs12,999 and 4GB RAM +64GB storage model priced at Rs 13,999 (memory expandable up to 128GB via micrdSD card). It features a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels, a Mediatek Helio X23 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.