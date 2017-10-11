Xiaomi 2017 plans: New and upcoming smartphones in India Close
Xiaomi 2017 plans: New and upcoming smartphones in India

Dozens of budget and mid-budget smartphones have been released into the Indian market this year but we didn't see any significant launch last month. However, there is a long line of feature-rich handsets, including Motorola's Moto G5s Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Huawei Honor 6X, Xiaomi Mi A1, Nokia 6 and others currently available for purchase.

Here is list of 10 best budget smartphones prospective buyers can purchase in October:

Also read: Best Xiaomi smartphones you can buy in India: Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Mi A1 and more

1) Motorola Moto G5S Plus

The device is priced at Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and sports a 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hoods, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 3GB/4GB, a 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,000mAh with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

In terms of camera, Moto G5s Plus has a 13MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, and an 8MP front-snapper with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

Motorola Moto G5s Plus as seen on its website
Motorola Moto G5s Plus as seen on its websiteMotorola

2) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The device is available in three variants -- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage priced at Rs 10,999, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage priced at Rs 12,999. It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, and runs Android Marshmallow OS (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

The device also features a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to128GB via microSD card), a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4Xiaomi (Mi)

3) Nokia 6

Priced at Rs 14,999, HMD Global's new phone has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android Nougat operating system, a 3/GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,000mAh battery fast charging.

In terms of camera, the device mounts a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

Nokia 6 review
Nokia 6 reviewIBTimes India/Rohit KVN

4) Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Priced at Rs 12,999 for the 32GB variant (introductory price) and Rs 16,999 for the 64GB storage model (memory expandable memory option up to128GB via microSD card), the device has a 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0 OS. It also mounts a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture, and powered by a 5300mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0) technology.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 as seen on Mi website
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 as seen on Mi websiteXiaomi (Mi)

5) Micromax Canvas Infinity

The device sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD creen with 720x1,440 pixels (279 ppi pixel density) and comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, a 3GB RAM, and a 32GB storage expandable up to128GB via microSD card. It also has a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, and a 2900mAh battery.

Micromax Canvas Infinity
Micromax Canvas InfinityIBTimes India/Sami Khan

6) Motorola Moto G5s

The device is priced at Rs 13,999. It sports a 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1080 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, and comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB microSD card).

The Moto G5s also mounts a 16MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash, and houses a 3,000mAh battery.

Huawei Honor 6X as seen on official site
Huawei Honor 6X as seen on official siteHuawei

7) Huawei Honor 6X

The device comes in two variant -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage model priced at Rs 11,999 and 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999 (both models come with expandable storage option up to 128GB via microSD card). Under the hood, it has a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, an Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and a 3,340mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the device mounts a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, and an 8MP front-snapper.

Xiaomi Mi A1, review, camera, dual-camera shot
Xiaomi Mi A1 first impression: Premium Android One phone we've been long craving forKVN Rohit/ IBTimes India

8) Xiaomi Mi A1

The Android One smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS, comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB ROM storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and houses a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology.

The handset also mounts a dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front-snapper.

Micromax Selfie 2 as seen on the official website
Micromax Selfie 2 as seen on the official websiteMicromax

9) Micromax Selfie 2

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 10,850. It features a 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), a Quad Core MediaTek MT6737 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat OS, a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh Battery.

In terms of camera, the Micromax Selfie 2 mounts a 13MP OV 8856 Sensor main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M, and an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, HDR Ready, real time bokeh effect and wide angle.

Lenovo K8 Note as seen on the company's official website
Lenovo K8 Note as seen on the company's official websiteLenovo

10) Lenovo K8 Note

The handset is available in two variants -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage priced at Rs12,999 and 4GB RAM +64GB storage model priced at Rs 13,999 (memory expandable up to 128GB via micrdSD card). It features a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels, a Mediatek Helio X23 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.

Related